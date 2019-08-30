This article was originally published in Hebrew by Yaakov "Ketzaleh" Katz about his dear friend and Beit El's benefactor, Eugen Gluck z"l, who passed away Monday night.

"...Forty full years we walked together with Eugen and Jean. As is written, 'I remembered the kindness of your youth when you followed me in the wilderness, in a land not sown.' Just recently, when his end appeared quite near, I came to visit Eugen, with whom I had been so close in every fiber of my soul, and embraced and kissed him.



Eugen's major life missions were: the preservation of Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria under Israeli sovereignty, and the robust development of Bet El and its Yeshiva Center. He has now passed on to the next world, where waiting for him in Heaven he will find his family, which was wiped out in the Holocaust; his beloved wife; and his friends from both before and after he arrived in America. They are all ready to greet him with song and dance, chanting, 'A tzaddik has arrived!'..."