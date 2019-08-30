Poll: 55 seats for the right, 54 for the left and the Arabs

A poll conducted for Israel Hayom and i24NEWS by the Maagar Mochot Institute finds that if the elections were held today, the right-wing bloc would have 55 seats, the left-wing-Arab bloc would have 54, and the Yisrael Beytenu party would continue to be the deciding factor with 11 seats.

The poll was conducted before the Zehut party decided to drop out of the election following an agreement between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Zehut chairman Moshe Feiglin.

The Blue and White party wins 32 seats in this poll, and bypasses the Likud's 30 seats.

The Joint List and Yisrael Beytenu each win 11 seats, Yamina has 10 seats, Shas has 8, United Torah Judaism has 7, the Democratic Union wins 6, and the Labor-Gesher alliance wins 5 seats.

The Otzma Yehudit party does not pass the electoral threshold, and neither does Zehut which, as noted above, was included in the poll as it was conducted prior to Thursday’s announcement that it is dropping out subject to approval by party members.