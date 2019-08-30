'Pray up there so that I get Oron back'

Oron Shaul's mother at her husband's memorial: I thought together we would do everything to bring back Oron, but now I am fighting alone.

Several hundred people, including the government coordinator for prisoners and missing persons Yaron Blum, took part on Thursday afternoon in the memorial for Herzl Shaul, father of missing IDF soldier Oron Shaul, on the third anniversary of his death following a battle with cancer.

Herzl's wife, Zehava, spoke at her memorial service and said, "I thought that together we would do everything to bring back Oron, but now I am fighting alone. As you requested in your will, I am doing everything I can to bring Oron back. I came to tell you that we decided to go to battle to raise awareness for Oron's situation, a fight where every home in Israel will understand that we will do everything to bring back Oron. Every Friday we will be demonstrating, except for this Friday. We are unable to cope with your loss and go out to demonstrate the next day.”

"I beg of you Herzl: Do everything you can up there, pray, ask and send me strength to bring back Oron. You have no idea how much I miss you and how difficult it is for me to fight without you," added Zehava Shaul.