Hamas: We will respond to an Israeli attack

Hamas sends message to Israel through Egyptian mediators that any Israeli action against the group would be met with a response.

Officials in the Hamas terrorist organization say that the representatives of the group who are visiting Cairo these days have delivered a firm message to Israel through Egyptian mediators, according to which every Israeli attack in the Gaza Strip is expected to be met with a severe response from the organizations in Gaza.

The Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper quoted Hamas officials as saying that "the ceasefire agreement is written in blood, and Hamas is ready to enter into any conflict with Israel at this time. We will not be alone in this campaign and the Israeli government will have to bear the consequences of future events because of its persistent stubbornness against the Gaza Strip and the Palestinians."

Hamas officials said this week that in a scenario of a military conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, Hamas will develop another front against Israel in the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas delegation visiting Cairo is headed by Ruhi Mushta, a member of the Hamas political bureau who is responsible for the organization's office in Egypt.

According to the report, Egyptian intelligence invited Hamas officials for urgent talks in Cairo in light of the security tensions on the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel.