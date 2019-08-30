Ocasio-Cortez defends her right to block people on Twitter

Freshman lawmaker responds after receiving letter urging her not to block people on Twitter due to their viewpoints.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Thursday defended her right to block people on Twitter, after the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University sent her a letter that urged her not to block people on Twitter on the basis of viewpoint because that is “unconstitutional.”

“I have 5.2 million followers. Less than 20 accounts are blocked for ongoing harassment. 0 are my constituents,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, adding, “No one is entitled to abuse.”

“People are free to speak whatever classist, racist, false, misogynistic, bigoted comments they’d like. They do not have the right to force others to endure their harassment and abuse,” she added in a second tweet.

Ocasio-Cortez has been sued by former Democratic New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind, who said she blocked him from her personal Twitter account on July 8, after he criticized her for calling US migrant detention centers “concentration camps.”

The letter by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University affirmed Hikind’s right to not being blocked by Rep. Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter.

Ocasio-Cortez has caused several uproars since taking office and has used the Holocaust in a controversial manner more than once.

In April, she quoted a passage about the Holocaust to defend Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who was criticized for downplaying the 9/11 attacks.

Ocasio-Cortez is known for her criticism of Israel, having recently said that Israel is “criminal” in its treatment of Palestinian Arabs who, she claimed, have no other choice but to resort to violence as they are “marginalized.”

Previously, she said that cutting military and economic aid to Israel as a way to signal opposition to Israeli policies should be “on the table.”