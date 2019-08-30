'We're committed to shutting down Iran and Hamas' violence'

US envoy Jason Greenblatt comments on new sanctions targeting individuals who helped funnel cash from Iran's Quds Force to Hamas.

Jason Greenblatt, the US Special Representative for International Negotiations, said on Thursday that the Trump administration is committed to stopping Iran’s and Hamas’ violence.

“The Trump Admin is committed to shutting down Iran and Hamas’ illicit activity and violence. Today, in partnership with Oman, we are placing additional sanctions on those responsible for moving millions of dollars between the two,” Greenblatt wrote on Twitter.

The comment came after the US Treasury announced sanctions on individuals in Oman who allegedly acted as middlemen to funnel cash from Iran's elite Quds Force to Hamas in Gaza.

The Oman-based financiers "funneled tens of millions of dollars... to Hamas for terrorist attacks originating from the Gaza Strip," the Treasury said in a statement.

Sanctions were also imposed on the Jammal Trust Bank in Lebanon, which was accused of acting as a key financial institution for Hezbollah.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump for his decision to impose sanctions on the Lebanese bank.

"I commend President Trump and the American administration for the important decision to impose sanctions on a Lebanese bank that serves as an Iranian financing arm for the Hezbollah terrorist organization. This is an important step designed to put pressure on Iran and its proxies, which are acting against the State of Israel. I also call on other countries to take action against the Iranian aggression in the Middle East," he said.