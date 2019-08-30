Watch President Donald Trump's message as the US prepares for Hurricane Dorian.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday released a video to citizens who will be affected by Hurricane Dorian.

“It’s looking like it could be an absolute monster. We’re ready. We have the best people in the world ready and they’re going to help you, but it may be that you’re going to evacuate. We’ll see what happens. It does seem almost certain that it’s hitting dead center and that’s not good,” he said.

“All indications are that it’s going to hit very hard and it’s going to be very big. Be aware and be safe and God bless you.”

Earlier on Thursday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for 12 South Georgia counties ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian.

The counties under the alert are Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce and Wayne.

Officials continue to track the hurricane, which is expected to strengthen to a Category 4 storm before making landfall along the central east coast of Florida.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Wednesday as Dorian approached.