Plastic bullets fired at Blue and White gathering

Police arrested two people on Thursday evening on suspicion of firing plastic bullets in the air during a Blue and White party conference in Rehovot, injuring two activists who suffered very light injuries.

Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz arrived in Rehovot following the incident and said, “This is a serious incident of firing using an air rifle which injured two people. We will not obscure the severity of the incident but will await the police investigation and findings.”

"In any event – one cannot ignore the trend. We saw an event the other day in which our activist who is also a relative of mine was beaten. We hear about people who are using foul language. This is what the result of incitement looks like. I call on the Prime Minister to come out in his voice and say that all violence, harsh language and any action that can create conflicts must be stopped immediately. We have a political debate but we belong to the same society and the same country,” he continued.

"We know from the past what happened when such trends began. Therefore, we must stop any verbal or physical violence and make sure that there is an active, fair and non-violent election campaign here. We will wait for the results of the police investigation so as not to jump to conclusions. We will continue on our path. Nothing will stop us,” Gantz added.

Blue and White’s number 2, MK Yair Lapid, who attended the event said, "Thank you to everyone who checked in on the Blue and White activists following the shooting today at the event attended by me in Rehovot. Everyone is fine, but this shooting did not happen in a vacuum. The public atmosphere and incessant incitement ignited it. If we don't get a hold of ourselves, next time it will end much worse. Our activists are ever more determined, and so am I."