IDF imposes curfew on soldiers near northern border

Soldiers under curfew, farmers told to avoid border amid concerns of possible Hezbollah attack.

The IDF decided to impose a curfew on soldiers in all divisions operating along the northern border until further notice.

This is due to growing tensions following the thwarting of the Iranian drone attack from Syria and the attack on a Hezbollah weapons factory.

The IDF has been on high alert for a possible retaliation by Hezbollah since the beginning of the week, including an attempt to strike soldiers and civilians.

Today, farmers in several areas on the Lebanese border have been instructed not to approach and work near the border fence.

Hezbollah leaders have threatened to attack Israel in recent days. The terrorist organization's deputy leader Naim Qassem on Tuesday warned that Israel was in for a "surprise" in retaliation for the destruction of a factory used to produce fuel for long-range missiles.