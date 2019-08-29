Northern Command Commander Major-General Amir Baram met Thursday with the leaders of northern municipalities and regional councils.

Attending the meeting were Home Front and regional brigade officers serving in northern Israel, as well as the Home Front Command's Northern Commander, Colonel Itzik Bar.

During the meeting, Baram presented an assessment of the situation and how the IDF forces are preparing to protect civilians' routines.

"I am indebted to the local leaders for their cooperation, discussion, and for the reasonable responses, which show a strong civilian leadership," he said.

"Maintaining civilians' lives and and routines does not contradict the fact that we need to prepare for emergencies and be connected with the commanders and units in the region. I emphasize that tourist attractions, parks, and events are all operating as usual. We are preparing for every possibility, and if we need to, we will respond. For that reason, I can not not meet with the local leaders to discuss this."

On Wednesday, Lebanon's army shot at an Israeli drone in south Lebanon.

Earlier Wednesday, the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat reported that Israel and Hezbollah had reached an unwritten agreement in which both will avoid attacking Lebanese and Israeli territory due to the risk of war.

However, according to the report, exchanges of fire in Syrian territory may still occur.

On Tuesday, Israel closed roads on its northern border to military vehicles, fearing an attack by Hezbollah.

On Sunday, the head of Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorist organization on Sunday denounced an alleged "drone attack" targeting the Lebanese Shiite movement's Beirut stronghold, vowing to "do everything" to thwart Israeli attacks.

Also on Sunday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun denounced the reported drone attack as a "declaration of war which allows us to resort to our right to defending our sovereignty. We are a people seeking peace, not war, and we don’t accept anyone threatening us in any war.