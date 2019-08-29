Shaked: Feiglin demonstrated responsibility

Yamina leader Ayelet Shaked praised Zehut leader Mosher Feiglin's decision to withdraw from the upcoming Knesset elections.

"Moshe Feiglin has shown great responsibility for the right-wing bloc and the State of Israel. His responsible conduct in this election campaign is worthy of appreciation," Shaked wrote on her Facebook page Tuesday.

"Moshe Feiglin and the Zehut members have significantly promoted the idea of ​​freedom, the free economy and the return of responsibility from the state to the citizen.

"The achievement in the medical cannabis issue is equally important. It's about human life, no less. In Israel there are tens of thousands of patients whose only cure for their illness is medical cannabis.

"These patients experience a cruel and cumbersome bureaucracy that sometimes comes up in life. This is an achievement (if you come up with a real solution) that will bring relief to many patients.

"And now, when the picture has become clear that the Zehut party will not run in the upcoming elections, I call on you, the free members of the Zehut party, to join us.

"The free people in Israel have one political home, the Yamina party. Only the Yamina party speaks clearly and unequivocally about a free economy, liberalism and the reduction of state involvement in civilian life. Only a strong Yamina will act to dismantle committees, reduce regulation and bureaucracy. Only a strong Yamina will curb Supreme Court activism. Only a strong Yamina will keep the Likud strong on the right.

"In the previous election, it would have seemed that Zehut would have tipped the scales to form the government. It is now that you Zehut voters have become the ones who will decide whether the next Israeli government will be Nissenkorn's Blue and White - Likud government or a true right-liberal government with Naftali Bennett and myself.

"Furthermore, we have a special strength. We get results. We know how to turn ideas into action. So Bennett and I take it upon ourselves to apply the ideas of freedom and the free economy. In the breaking up of monopolies, in placing the Histadrut in its place, in the easing or regulations, in everything.

"Moshe Feiglin showed responsibility when he retired from the race. Now it's your turn to come with us," Shaked concluded.