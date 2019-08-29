UN mandate in Lebanon - now with pro-Israel improvements

The United Nations (UN) Security Council will vote Thursday on a draft of UNIFIL (the UN Interim Force in Lebanon) mandate.

The document contains a clear call for the Lebanese government to "facilitate UNIFIL’s access in line with Resolution 1701, while respecting the Lebanese sovereignty, and emphasizes the need for the UN Secretary-General's report on embargo on arms transfers to non-governmental entities in Lebanon.

These changes come as a result of diplomatic efforts by Israel and the United States to strengthen the peacekeeping force's mandate, since it had weakened following incidents with Hezbollah terrorists, who had prevented UNIFIL's access to and movement across in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah's denial of UNIFIL forces access to its mandated area makes it difficult for them to observe and report to the United Nations on the terror organization as it uses its infrastructure to attempt to harm the State of Israel.

Hezbollah tunnels discovered by Israel last December in the area covered by UNIFIL's mandate are also mentioned in the latest version: "UNIFIL still has not been able to access all relevant locations north of the Blue Line related to the discovery of tunnels crossing the Blue Line which UNIFIL reported as a violation of resolution 1701." In addition, the Lebanese government is to "swiftly conclude all necessary investigations on the matter."

Prior to the vote, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said that "Israel's interest is reflected in the decision to strengthen UNIFIL's mandate, but the UN force is still required to take responsibility and act according to its mandate. Israel holds the Lebanese government solely responsible for Hezbollah's activities on its territory."

The vote in the Security Council is expected to take place at 3:00pm EST.