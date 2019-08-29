Hamas studies in eastern Jerusalem

Education Minister emphasizes that "An association or a school that has an affiliation to terrorism and Hamas - will close."

Minister of Education Rabbi Rafi Peretz referred to a report that a network of private schools run by Hamas-affiliated elements operates in eastern Jerusalem with the approval of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Justice

"It shall not be. I say it unequivocally: An association or a school that has an affiliation to terrorism and Hamas - will close. If it turns out that this is true we will not allow the association's activities," he tweeted.

According to the report in Yediot Aharonot, the "Al-Iman" network of private schools operates two high schools, two elementary schools and a kindergarten for boys and girls in eastern Jerusalem.

According to the report, Al-Iman has documented ties with Turkish anti-Israeli organizations that openly support Hamas, such as the "Oku-Dr" organization, which in recent years have expressed support for the start of a third "intifada," expressed support for terrorism against "settlements," published cartoons showing the IDF as a bloodthirsty army, and expressed support for Hamas leaders in Gaza.