Nauru recognizes J'lem as capital of Israel

The country of Nauru in Micronesia announced Thursday that it recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel.



Following the announcement, Israeli Foreign Minister Katz tweeted, "I welcome Nauru's important decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel."



"Another step that matures and bears fruit, after President Trump's historic recognition of Jerusalem, other countries are taking this important step," Katz wrote.

"We will continue to strengthen Jerusalem's diplomatic position. We will continue to work to bring more countries to the recognition and opening of delegations in Jerusalem. "