'I hope Liberman won't be in next government'

Culture Minister Regev urges Gantz to reveal contents of cellphone: 'I wonder what's there that interests Iranians and Russians so much.'

Culture Minister Miri Regev calls on Blue and White Party Chairman Benny Gantz to reveal the contents of his cellphone, following reports his device has again been hacked.

"I wonder what's in there that's so interesting to the Iranians and Russians," Regev said this morning.

Responding to Liberman's anti-haredi campaign, Regev said, "I don't believe Liberman's word. He understands that three or four seats are leaving him for the Likud.

"I hope that at the end of the day he will not be part of the next government, but I also hope that he will receive fewer seats," Regev added.

Regarding the Likud-Feiglin contacts, Regev said, "Netanyahu did well when he met Feiglin. I think he is wise enough to understand that his splits and Otzma Yehudit endanger the Right."