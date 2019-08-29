'Declare Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organization'

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz meets British counterpart, asks him to act against anti-Semitism as well as against the Iranian regime.

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz met on Wednesday with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as part of Katz’s visit to London.

At the start of the meeting, the Israeli Foreign Minister welcomed the fact that Britain earlier this year declared Hezbollah a terrorist organization.

"Against the backdrop of recent events in which Iran is working against Israel and the West - in the Gulf, Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon - it is time to complete the move and also declare the Iranian Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organization," he said.

"This will be an appropriate, correct and just answer to the terrorism of Qassem Soleimani and all his affiliates," Minister Katz added.

He also addressed the issue of rising anti-Semitism in Europe and expressed concern for the phenomenon of anti-Semitism in Britain.

Raab promised that he and his colleagues are committed to combating anti-Semitism and anti-Israelism and will do everything against these phenomena.

"We are fully committed to the Jewish community," the British minister said.