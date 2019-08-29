Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of presidential race

New York Democrat withdraws from Democratic Party's primary after failing to qualify for a third debate.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) announced on Wednesday that she is dropping out of the presidential race.

“Today, I am ending my campaign for president. I am so proud of this team and all we've accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve,” she wrote on Twitter, attaching a video in which she announced her withdrawal from the race.

“To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let's go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate," added Gillibrand.

Speaking to The New York Times, Gillibrand said she would endorse another candidate in the primary but had not yet picked a favorite. Though she stopped short of saying she would endorse a woman, Gillibrand said the next president had to be capable of uniting the country and suggested that a woman might be best suited for the job.

“I think that women have a unique ability to bring people together and heal this country. I think a woman nominee would be inspiring and exciting,” she told The New York Times.

She added, however, “I will support whoever the nominee is, and I will do whatever it takes to beat Trump.”

According to the report, Gillibrand decided to withdraw from the Democratic primary after failing to qualify for a third debate next month, a development she described as fatal to her candidacy.

The Democratic race remains crowded, with candidates such as former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Kamala Harris, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Cory Booker, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak still in the race.