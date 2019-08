This is the right time to discover the significance of women in Torah.

Rav Yitzchak is joined by renowned author and international speaker, Laya Saul. Often times in Judaism and the world in general, women are viewed as less than.

However, in Laya’s latest book, “Sisterhood of the Copper Mirrors,” she brings the story of the Jewish matriarchs and their great legacy in participating sometimes with holy tears in forging what we know as the Jewish nation.

Their stories are not just for the Jewish people, but will inspire all women regardless of their background.