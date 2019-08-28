9-year-old in serious condition after drowning in Beit Shemesh

Girl pulled from water by lifeguard, taken to hospital in serious condition.

A 9-year-old girl drowned in a pool in Beit Shemesh on Wednesday evening. She was evacuated to hospital in serious condition.

Magen David Adom paramedic Yuval Ron said, "When we arrived on the scene we saw the girl lying on the edge of the pool with the lifeguard who pulled her from the water performing basic CPR."

"We continued the medical treatment and a few moments later her heart resumed beating and she began to breathe. We continued the life-saving medical care that included administering medication, anesthesia and respiration, and evacuated her to the hospital in a serious but stable condition," Ron added.