Netanyahu: 'Deal of the Century' will be unveiled soon

"Who do you want to lead the negotiations with Trump over the deal? Me, heading a right-wing government, or Gantz and Lapid?" PM asks.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to US Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt's statement that the Trump Administration's peace plan would not be unveiled before the Israeli elections in September,

"Tonight we were told that President Trump's Deal of the Century will be presented to the world after the election. I have a reasonable estimate that it will be very soon after the elections," Netanyahu said at a pre-existing conference.

"Who do you want to negotiate with President Trump over the Deal of Century? Me, at the head of a right-wing government and the Likud, or Gantz and Lapid?" he asked the audience.

"Do you think Trump or Putin will be particularly impressed with Gantz or Lapid? That's the question of this election, because the political issue will meet us in full force in a few weeks. Who will lead the State of Israel at this critical moment? This duo?" he said.