PA thwarts attack on Mt. Gerizim

PA officials say they found IED made by Hamas terrorists on road used by IDF day before Rina Shnerb was killed in a bombing attack.

The Palestinian Authority thwarted a cargo bomb attack last week in the area of ​​Mount Gerizim - a day before the attack near Dolev where Rina Shnerb was murdered.

PA security officials told Kan Bet reporter Gal Berger that an improvised explosive device (IED) had been discovered along a road frequented by IDF vehicles.

The explosive was neutralized and PA forces arrested a suspect. The incident is currently being investigated by the PA.

The PA security establishment is on high alert amid reports that Hamas has trained engineers in Judea and Samaria to manufacture IEDs for use in terrorist attacks.