Leading religious Zionist rabbis: Vote Yamina

Leading rabbis call Yamina the 'only list standing for the integrity of the land and of the Torah.'

Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz and Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich received a letter signed by many leading religious Zionist rabbis in support of the Yamina party ahead of the upcoming elections next month.

The letter was signed by the head of the Yeshivas and Ulpans at Hebrew University, the head of the Or Etzion Yeshiva Rabbi Haim Druckman, the head of the Beit El Yeshiva Rabbi Zalman Melamed, Ramat Gan Mayor Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, Kiryat Shmona Mayor Rabbi Zephaniah Drury, Rabbi Haim Steiner of Yeshivat Mercaz Harav, and the rabbi of he Givat Mordechai neighborhood of Jerusalem Rabbi Isser Klonsky.

"The deliberations with which you have been faced lately have entailed making great and heavy decisions," the rabbis wrote.

"We would like to strengthen your hands in your resolutions which were made seriousness and to congratulate the decision [to unite] as having been taken with great responsibility for the Jewish character of the State of Israel, for the preservation of the Land of Israel and for the development of the Torah world. We are confident that you will continue to proudly carry our flags boldly and fearlessly," the rabbis added.

"With this we call to vote for Yamina, which is the only list that includes standing for the integrity of the land and the integrity of the Torah," the concluded.