Israel to UN: "Recognize Syria's role in hosting Iran"

On Wednesday, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, sent a letter to the Security Council regarding Iran's ongoing operations in Syria, intended for perpetrating terrorist attacks against the State of Israel. The complaint came following a recent attempt by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Forces to launch a terrorist attack against Israel from southwestern Syria that was thwarted by the IDF.



"The ongoing Iranian entrenchment and terror efforts, which include armed attacks against the State of Israel, in Syria," the letter reads, "is intended to escalate the security situation in the region, guided by Qassem Soleimani and the Quds Force."



Danon continued in the letter: "The Syrian regime knowingly allows its territory to be used by Iran and its proxies for terrorist activities, including armed attacks. It is imperative that the Security Council acknowledges Syria’s responsibility in this regard and hold it accountable"



The letter calls on the Security Council to work towards a full withdrawal of Iranian forces in Syria as "Iran continues to pose a threat to the security of the international community and specifically to our region," and is in violation of numerous Security Council resolutions, including 2231, 2216, 1701, 1559 and 1540.

"The international community has to make it clear to Iran, in the clearest terms possible that it will not tolerate its regional malign activities including its central role in supporting terrorism."