Elderly man killed in parachute crash

A 73-year-old man was killed and a 15-year-old girl was moderately injured when they crashed into a cliff while parachuting near Arsun in Sharon Wednesday.

Magen David Adom and IDF paramedics arrived at the site of the crash and determined the man's death at the scene. The girl was evacuated by helicopter to the hospital.

Mafia paramedic Rafi Sheva said: "This is a 73-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl who crashed into a cliff side with a parachute. When we arrived with a 4x4 vehicle, we saw the parachute on the edge of the cliff and did not have access to the injured themselves. We were able to communicate with the girl who was conscious. And she said the injured person next to her was unresponsive."

"With ropes, we tied the parachute to the vehicles so that the injured would not fall to the shore. Together with the firefighters and rescue forces, we rescued the injured and pulled them to the top of the cliff. The girl was taken to the hospital in an IDF helicopter. The man had no pulse and wasn't breathing, and after a medical examination we were forced to determine his death."