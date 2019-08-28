MK Zandberg: Examine agreement between Likud and Zehut

Former Meretz leader says Likud funds are public money, should not be used to pay Zehut debt.

Former Meretz leader MK Tamar Zandberg (Democratic Union) on Wednesday demanded Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to examine the proposed agreement between the Likud and Zehut parties.

According to Zandberg, the agreement may constitute bribery.

"I turn to you following the publication of the upcoming agreement between the Prime Minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, and Zehut Chairman Moshe Feiglin," Zandberg wrote.

"According to what was publicized, Netanyahu's offer to the Zehut chairman included, among other things, covering the party's debts in exchange for it bowing out of the race.

"This suggestion raises a real concern of election bribery, since the Likud party's funds are public funds intended for use in the Likud's election campaign, and are not intended to cover the debts of other funds for the sake of the Likud's or Prime Minister's political interests."

On Wednesday afternoon, Netanyahu and Feiglin met to discuss offers by the Likud to secure Zehut’s agreement to drop out of the race.

The two agreed on a plan to expand the availability of legal marijuana for medicinal purposes, which the Likud is expected to promote as part of the agreement. In addition, the Likud would cover Zehut’s roughly 3-million-shekel-debt and appoint Feiglin as a minister in the next government.

Feiglin has promised to "bring the agreement to a vote for Zehut members to decide."

"An unexpected opportunity has been created – to turn what appeared to be failure into a great success," he said.