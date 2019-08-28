

Rivlin to soldiers: 'You are an example for all of us' Pres. Rivlin visits IDF's Judea and Samaria Division, meets with forces operating since Friday terror attack. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Mark Neiman (GPO) President Rivlin with the IDF Judea and Samaria Division Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday morning visited the IDF Judea and Samaria Division, meeting with forces operating in the area since the murder of Rina Shnerb on Friday morning. Shnerb, 17, was murdered when a homemade explosive device detonated near her as she arrived at the Dolev-area Ein Bubin, also known as Danny's Spring, with her father and brother. At the site of the attack, Rivlin met the soldiers of the Kfir Brigade's Nachshon Battalion, which is patrolling the sector, and who were the first forces to begin searching for the attackers. The President was escorted on his visit by commander of IDF Central Command Maj. Gen. Nadav Padan and commander of the Efraim Brigade Col. Yiftach Norkin. In his meeting with the soldiers, Rivlin thanked the forces operating in the sector for their important work in maintaining the security of Israeli citizens and said: "I understand and can even see here today the complexity of the sector and the difficult tasks you perform, and I thank you on behalf of all the citizens of Israel." "We are in the midst of a tense period and a complex reality in this sector where you are tasked with maintaining the delicate situation. Operational command of this sector carries a deep responsibility, requiring professionalism and careful judgment. "Even with the grinding routine in this difficult sector, we must ensure force readiness is not compromised. You and your commanders are keeping us safe here in a way that is admirable, with a sense of mission and an understanding of the importance of what you do. You are an example for all of us, and I thank you all." Earlier this week, Rivlin visited Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, where Rina's father, Rabbi Eitan and brother Dvir, both of whom were wounded in the attack, were recovering from their injuries. Rabbi Eitan was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon.





