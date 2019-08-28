Herzog: Cyprus has 'vested interest' in fighting terror

Chairman of the Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog (Democratic Union) met Tuesday night with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, as well as the Foreign Minister and Leader of the Ruling Party in Cyprus.

In the meetings, Herzog expressed grave concerns about Iran's rogue activities in the region, as well as those of its allies and agents such as Hezbollah and Hamas.



“You and all other nations in the region have a vested interest to keep the Eastern Mediterranean region clean of violence and terror,” said Herzog.



Anastasiades reiterated his government's position as an EU member state with a strong objection to terror, while also calling for restraint and responsibility in the region.



The two leaders met at the end of the opening ceremony of the World Conference of Cyprus Diaspora, in which delegations of young leaders from the Jewish, Greek and Cypriot Diasporas convened for a joint tour of their respective ancestral homelands as part of a joint project between the Jewish Agency and the Cypriot and Greek Governments.