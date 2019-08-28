Health Ministry issues egg recall

Salmonella enteritidis found in eggs with sell-by dates in July and early August, Health Ministry warns.

Israel's Health Ministry on Tuesday warned the public that eggs sold under the name "Min Hateva Be'erotayim" may contain salmonella enteritidis.

The company has issued a recall for the eggs, which are regular price-controlled eggs with an expiration date between August 27, 2019 and September 11, 2019, the Ministry wrote in a Facebook post.

The eggs' code is 397 and their sell-by dates were between July 27, 2019, and August 10, 2019, inclusive.

"Salmonella can cause diarrhea and fever, and we call on the public not to use these eggs," the Ministry wrote.

The recall was issued after the Agriculture Ministry discovered the bacteria was discovered in samples taken from the coops.