Report: Israel and Hezbollah agree to partial ceasefire

Israel and Hezbollah reach unwritten agreement to cease attacks in Lebanon, report say.

Israel and Hezbollah have reached an unwritten agreement in which both will avoid attacking Lebanese and Israeli territory due to the risk of war, the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

However, according to the report, exchanges of fire in Syrian territory may still occur.

On Tuesday, Israel closed roads on its northern border to military vehicles, fearing an attack by Hezbollah.

On Sunday, the head of Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorist organization on Sunday denounced an alleged "drone attack" targeting the Lebanese Shiite movement's Beirut stronghold, vowing to "do everything" to thwart Israeli attacks.

Also on Sunday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun denounced the reported drone attack as a "declaration of war which allows us to resort to our right to defending our sovereignty. We are a people seeking peace, not war, and we don’t accept anyone threatening us in any war."