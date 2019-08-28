Steinitz: We could get Tibi and Odeh in the cabinet

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz was the keynote speaker at an event saluting the Jewish communities in the Binyamin region of Samaria, which was held on Tuesday at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center in Jerusalem.

He began his remarks with a reminder of the severe water crisis that the communities in Binyamin had suffered for a long time but which was solved by his staff. “But I want to inform you that, not only are we planning the water supply for times when there will be 100,000 and 200,000 residents, but that after a major struggle with Yisrael (Gantz) and Yossi (Dagan) and Hananel (Dorani) in collaboration with Deputy Minister Ben Dahan, not only water and electricity but also the natural gas revolution will reach Binyamin and the industrial areas in Barkan and in Ariel and everywhere in the land of Israel."

Minister Steinitz added, "We are in a difficult time period, even though we are concluding the best decade in the history of Israel from a security, political and economic point of view. Even though the Netanyahu-led Likud government has brought us great achievements, until ten years ago we could not even think about passing countries like Italy, Japan and Spain and today we are doing just that. Of course, we have not solved all the problems. I heard a report on the radio saying that terrorism is defeating us. True, the terrorist attack in which Rina Shnerb was murdered was horrible and it’s horrible that rockets are fired from Gaza and that children are panicking and running to protected spaces, but does that mean that the terror is defeating us? I went on that broadcast and said that it is true that we have not eradicated terrorism, we have been dealing with terrorism for 140 years, but the fact that the number of Jews in Binyamin is increasing every year and doubles itself every ten and twenty years is a victory over terror. The fact that the number of residents in the Gaza envelope has increased by tens of percent is a victory over terror."

"We are facing security challenges that are not simple. We are curbing Iran in Syria and are also working to curb the Iranian nuclear program and to improve the bad nuclear agreement that was signed with Iran. We are dealing with terrorism and we have a strong and experienced Prime Minister."

At this point in his remarks, Minister Steinitz chose to move on to the political issue, warning, "If we are not careful and do not go out to vote, we, our wives, our parents and our children, we may have a left-wing government in Israel with Lapid and Gantz as Prime Ministers, one with no experience and one with poor experience a Finance Minister, and with Ahmed Tibi and Ayman Odeh in the government. Don't be surprised, if we neglect our government, that Ayman Odeh will be the Minister of Education and Ahmed Tibi will be the Minister of Health or Interior Minister and they will both sit in the security cabinet. Even though they are denying it, they are already talking about it. Don’t be surprised, if there isn’t a large Likud in the face of the left and we waste our votes on parties that do not pass the electoral threshold, don't be surprised if we get a left-wing government with the anti-Semitic Arab left in the government. It's not a joke. It's a real danger."

