'Only the Likud will decide who will head it'

MK Osnat Mark at event saluting residents of Binyamin region: For every terror attack we will continue to build.

MK Osnat Mark (Likud) on Tuesday took part in an event saluting the Jewish communities in the Binyamin region in Samaria. Speaking to Arutz Sheva at the event, she said, "I congratulate the residents of Binyamin, an important piece of land for the State of Israel."

"We have invested in Judea and Samaria in recent years and despite the escalation in the security situation, our answer is to the Palestinians and anyone who wants to destroy life in Judea and Samaria, is another housing unit," she added.

Are murderous attacks required in order to build?

"No, but for every attack and attempt to destroy our lives we will continue to build and be built, this is our land."

Following Gantz's remarks, is there a concern that a unity government will be formed without Netanyahu?

"Gantz's story is becoming clear to everyone every day. Gantz is fake and he can't be Prime Minister. He falls in the simplest of interviews and fails to provide answers on how he will run the country. Binyamin Netanyahu will be here for many more years and no one can dictate to Likud who will head the party. The Likud is the only party that elects its leader and we chose Netanyahu and that is our promise to the public."

We saw Amir Peretz shave his mustache in order to clearly say that he will not sit in the Netanyahu government, do you believe him?

"I don't believe Peretz, just like others don’t, and the mustache that he shaved off will not help him pass the electoral threshold."