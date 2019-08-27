Israel's UN ambassador requests that the UN report on the terrorist attack near Dolev, that led to the murder of 17-year old Rina Shnerb.

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, on Tuesday sent a letter to the UN Under-Secretary-General on Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, requesting the UN report on the terrorist attack near Dolev, that led to the murder of 17-year old Rina Shnerb.

In his appeal, Danon also included the incident in which IDF soldier Dvir Sorek was murdered.

"Rina Shnerb had just celebrated her seventeenth birthday a week prior to the incident. Rina was making her to a spring, accompanied by her father and her 19-year-old brother, Dvir, when an explosive device that had been hidden in the ground by terrorists detonated, leading to her death. This ruthless attack occurred several days after a 19–year-old yeshiva student [Dvir Sorek] was stabbed to death while making his way home after Torah studies," Danon wrote.

Danon continued that Israel is "extremely concerned about the growing trend of violent and murderous acts by Palestinian terrorists that cruelly target innocent Israeli children," adding that these attacks are glorified by the Palestinian Authority and "praised by terrorist organizations, including the Islamic Jihad and Hamas."

The letter concluded with the ambassador urging the UN "to do your utmost to curb such horrific acts of violence, and also ask that you include such incidents in the Secretary General’s annual report."