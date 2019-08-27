'Govt. risking harsh response with chatter over Syria activity;

Former Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ehud Barak argued that the government's decision to take responsibility for Israel's military operations in Syria and Lebanon could worsen the security situation in the north.

"We need to understand that once we take action, even when it is correct and necessary, there is a risk of reaction. The trouble is that this time, in addition to the natural element of action, there is also the element of chatter that is influenced by the prime minister's personality that constantly requires externalization and publicity," Barak said in a white interview with 103 FM.

When asked about his chances of making it into the Knesset when he occupies the tenth spot on the Democratic Union's Knesset list, Barak replied that "the only poll that matters is the one on September 17. I really went in to try to unite. There is one thing I did not really succeed in, I hoped we would have union with Tzipi Livni and with Blue and White, but that did not work out."

He also slammed attempts to pass a law allowing cameras to be placed in polling stations. "The purpose of the Likud's stunt is to scare Arab citizens and it verbally and technically resembles the forms in which the darkest years in the United States when they scared African American citizens from voting. It's racmism. There is no other name for it."