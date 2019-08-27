Feiglin vows to run until the end

Zehut leader denies reports he is considering withdrawing from elections in return for deal with PM.

Zehut party leader Moshe Feiglin on Tuesday denied reports that he and his party are close to a decision to withdraw from running in the upcoming election.

"I propose that people not get too excited about the disinformation," Feiglin told News 13.

"It is true that we have been feeling pressure over the last month, and that that pressure has increased. But I will not back down from my decision to run until the end.

Arutz Sheva reported last night that Prime Minister Netanyahu promised to appoint Feiglin as senior economic advisor if the Zehut party withdraws from the elections. He also reportedly promised to adopt several of the Zehut party's economic policies.