Rocket fired from Gaza, IDF responds

Terrorists in the Gaza Strip launched a rocket at Israel Tuesday. The IDF rtesponded by attacking a Hamas position in northern Gaza.

In light of the rocket launches from Gaza in recent days, the Coordinator of Government Operations in the Territories, Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rokon, yesterday aent a direct message to the residents of Gaza.

“Hostile warmongers, near and far, are dragging you down the path of violence and a loss of stability," Aby Rokon stated. Islamic Jihad, on an Iranian mission, repeatedly undermines stability and harms the security of the region. You will feel the consequences."

"The shooting at Israel and toward Israeli civilians will be responded to appropriately," Abu Rokon warned the Gaza residents. "Israel will protect its citizens, whatever your leaders and allies do."

"Apparently, the organizations in Gaza favor the interests of Iran over your own interests," he said, warning that continued attacks by terrorist organizations in Gaza will adversely affect the lives of the residents of Gaza "who will continue to live in the dark because of those who terrorize the Strip.”