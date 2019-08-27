Direct flights to the 'Land of the Rising Sun'

El Al's new flight route to Tokyo, Japan, will launch on March 11, 2020, with three direct flights each week on the airline's new Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes.

As part of the launch, El Al is currently selling round-trip economy class tickets for $999, including baggage. The sale will end on September 9.

The maiden flight, LY091, will leave Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport on March 11, 2020, and the first return flight, LY092, will take off the next day, on March 12.

Flights to Japan, coded LY091, will run every Saturday night, Monday, and Wednesday, and will take approximately 11.5 hours. Flights from Japan to Israel - coded LY092 - will take off every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and will take approximately 12.5 hours.

Miki Strasburger, Vice President of Commercial and Aerospace Affairs at El Al, said: "We are exdcited to begin selling tickets for El Al's direct flights to Tokyo. The decision to open a new direct route to Japan was made due to increasing demands from our customers, and now we will be able to offer the flight experience in our new Dreamliner planes, straight to the Land of the Rising Sun."

"The new route will allow the advancement and development of Japanese tourism to Israel, and expose Japan's citizens to the rich and unique culture, history, and scenery of Israel.

"Offering a new direct flight to Japan, especially in a year where it is expected to host the Olympic games, is expected to increase movement and significantly strengthen the economic and diplomatic ties between Israel and Japan."