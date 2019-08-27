Arrest of suspects in Shufersal abuse case extended

Police asked 7-day extension but court gave 3 days. Suspects will then be freed to house arrest under restrictive conditions.

The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court on Tuesday extended by three days the arrest of the three suspected of abuse of a defenseless person and assault at the Shufersal branch in Gush Etzion.

At the end of the detention, they will be released to house arrest under restrictive conditions. Police sought to extend the detention for seven days.

Two of the suspects are Arab residents of Bethlehem and eastern Jerusalem, filmed last week assaulting and humiliating a disabled Haredi boy. The third suspect is an employee who knew about the abuse and did not report it.

Yesterday, the Haredi boy arrived with his family to the Beitar Illit police station and filed a complaint against the attackers.