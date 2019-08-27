Netanyahu warns Hezbollah, Lebanon: 'Be careful'

PM says "Nasrallah knows very well that the state of Israel knows how to defend itself well, and to repay its enemies."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday warned Lebanon, Hezbollah's chief and the head of Iran's elite Quds Force to "be careful" with their words and actions.

Addressing Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Netanyahu told a conference that "he knows very well that the state of Israel knows how to defend itself well, and to repay its enemies."

"I want to say to him and the Lebanese state, which is hosting this organization that aims to destroy us, and I say the same to Qassem Soleimani: Be careful about your words, and even more cautious about your actions."

Netanyahu's statements came after Nasrallah, Soleimani and the Lebanese president made statements threatening Israel.

The head of Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorist organization on Sunday denounced an alleged "drone attack" targeting the Lebanese Shiite movement's Beirut stronghold, vowing to "do everything" to thwart Israeli attacks.

"What happened yesterday night was a suicide drone attack on a target in Beirut's southern suburb", the first of its kind since 2006, Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech broadcast to thousands of supporters.

"We will do everything to prevent" such attacks, he said. "The time when Israeli aircraft come and bombard parts of Lebanon is over."

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun called the alleged attack a "declaration of war which allows us to resort to our right to defending our sovereignty."

"We are a people seeking peace, not war, and we don’t accept anyone threatening us in any war," he added.

Similarly, Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, threatened Israel on Sunday after the Jewish state thwarted a planned Iranian drone attack.

“These insane operations will surely be the last steps of the Zionist regime,” he wrote on Twitter.