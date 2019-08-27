Yamina to Democratic Camp: 'Your time has passed'

Israel's Yamina party on Tuesday responded to attacks by the left-wing Democratic Camp party.

"In response to the inciting statements by the camp which calls itself 'Democratic': Your time has passed," the Yamina statement said.

"[Former Prime Minister Ehud] Barak, who is friendly with pedophiles, Stav Shaffir, who has made a career of fanning hatred, and [Nitzan] Horowitz, who is just another random person who hasn't done anything for the State of Israel, started a false campaign, with serious incitement against Religious ZIonists.

"It's an extinct breed of Israelis with self-hatred, interested in making headlines and spreading lies and incitement. Your time has passed."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Democratic Camp called Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich, one of Yamina's leaders, a "puppet of the Kahanist rabbis."

In a statement, the Democratic Camp called Smotrich "the person who called for segregation of new mothers, the proud homophobe and merger expert, who [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu appointed to be Transportation Minister in order to save himself from court, continues his path of trying to force Israel to work according to Jewish law."

"Smotrich is just a puppet of the Kahanist rabbis he's trying to protect - those who ban renting apartments to Arabs, who sign on the King's Torah, who spread hatred towards the gay community. they're the ones who protect the 'price tag' people and Duma attackers."