Airlines may soon allow liquids on flights

Three-dimensional scanning machines may soon eliminate the airlines' need to ban passengers from bringing containers with over 100 milliliters of liquid on board, Israel Hayom reported.

The new scanners will be able to identify liquids in various containers, and will also shorten the length of time required to conduct proper security checks, Israel Hayom added. Installation will occur gradually, first in central airports and then in other airports.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised that British airports would be equipped with the new machines by December 1, 2022.

The new machines have already been installed at London's Heathrow Airport, where their functionality and efficacy are being tested. It is expected that Heathrow's ban on liquids will soon be lifted. They have also been installed at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and Boston's Logan International Airport, as well as dozens of other US airports. However, regular security checks are still carried out.

"By making journeys through UK airports easier than ever, this new equipment will help boost the vital role our airports play in securing the UK’s position as a global hub for trade, tourism and investment," Johnson said last week.