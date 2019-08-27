Shooting in Bnei Brak

Israel Police were called Tuesday night to Bnei Brak's Menachem Begin Street after unknown individuals fired at a home on that street, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

No one was injured, but the shooters escaped the scene.

A resident of the building which was shot at told Kikar Hashabbat: "There was a lot of noise, my kids called me over. It was horrifically frightening. You have kids who are playing downstairs, especially during vacation. I'm definitely concerned."

A statement from Israel Police read: "A short time ago we received a phone call to our hotline (100) regarding sounds of shooting at a residential building on Menachem Begin Street in Bnei Brak. No one was injured. Police have opened an investigation into the incident."

Last week, an explosive device was placed in the stairwell of the same building. Police investigators concluded that the incident was criminal in nature.

Kikar Hashabbat noted that according to the neighbors, one person in the building - a young married yeshiva student - noticed a criminal action, apparently drug-related, occur in the building and called the police. Since then, he has suffered threats, and this seems to be the reason for the shooting. However, the individual and his family left the building before the shooting.