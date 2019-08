Riots develop during the operation, during which Arabs burn tires and throw stones at soldiers - who respond with riot-dispersal measures.

IDF and Border Police on Tuesday night mapped out the homes of three terrorists suspected of being involved in the stabbing attack in which Dvir (Yehuda) Sorek was murdered.

The mapping of the houses in Kfar Beit Kahil was carried out to examine the possibility of demolishing the houses.

Riots developed during the operation, during which Arabs burned tires and threw stones at the fighters. The fighters responded with riot-dispersal measures.