Feiglin signals openness to Likud offer to drop out of election

'If we get a good offer, I'll put it to vote within the Zehut party,' says Feiglin as Likud offers him ministry in exchange for not running.

Zehut party chairman Moshe Feiglin hinted that he may be willing to accept an offer from the Likud party to drop out of the race for the 22nd Knesset in exchange for a ministry in the next government.

Speaking with Galei Tzahal Tuesday morning, Feiglin said that Zehut had not accepted any offers yet from the Likud, but added that if an offer that was “too good to pass up” was made, he would bring the matter to a vote within the party.

“I promised that we would run till the end,” said Feiglin. “Offers have been made from all different sources all the time, but right now no deal has been made. But if we get an offer that is too good to pass up, I’ll bring it up as a referendum among party members.”

On Monday it was reported that the Likud was pressuring the Zehut party to drop out of the race, so as to avoid wasting right-wing votes on a party which, according to the most recent polls, will not cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.

According to the reports, the Likud offered to cover Zehut’s three-million-shekel debt, adopt part of Zehut’s platform – including decriminalization of marijuana – and appointing Feiglin as a minister in the next government in exchange for the party’s dropping out.

Zehut has polled between 1.4% and 2.9% in all surveys published in August, with an average of 2.0% - well below the 3.25% threshold.