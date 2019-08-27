Binyamin Regional Council chairman Yisrael Gantz responded on Monday, in an interview with Arutz Sheva, to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s promise to build hundreds of housing units in the community of Dolev, in response to the terrorist attack last Friday in which Rina Shnerb was murdered.

"Immediately after the attack, the Prime Minister called and we discussed how the western Binyamin region could be strengthened," Gantz said. "We thank the Prime Minister for 300 housing units in Dolev and this is definitely a move that strengthens the settlement."

Gantz visited Rabbi Eitan Shnerb and his son Dvir, who were wounded in the attack, in the hospital. "Eitan asked me if we would continue to develop the springs and I told him that we would continue to develop Judea and Samaria," he said.

Are attacks needed in order to strengthen the settlement?

"We need to build regardless. Construction in Judea and Samaria is needed all the time. When there is an attack, we have to send a message to the terrorists that we will build more."

Right and left both say that the security deterrence has been compromised, do you feel the same way?

"I don't think deterrence has been harmed. There are terrorists who surround us and try to eliminate us. There is a rise in terrorism and one cannot speak of a ‘lone terrorist’. We have approached the Prime Minister, who is also the Defense Minister, with a clear call to eradicate the terrorist leaders and not just those who carried out the attack. Anyone who calls to destroy us should find himself either in jail or buried. There were checkpoints in the past and when it was quieter the checkpoints were removed. I call on the defense establishment - if terror raises its head, bring back the checkpoints."

Are the residents of Judea and Samaria safe?

"We are in good hands. The IDF and the defense establishment are working hard to protect Israeli citizens in general and the residents of Judea and Samaria in particular and we will continue to work to ensure that all residents are safe."