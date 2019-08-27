Netanyahu extends Danon's term

Netanyahu extends term of the Israeli ambassador to the UN until the end of the year.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has decided to extend the term of the Israeli ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, until the end of the year.

Danon, who held the position of UN ambassador since October of 2015, will return to Israel at the end of 2019.

The post of Israeli ambassador to the UN was recently offered by Netanyahu to Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, but he rejected the offer.

"After considering the proposal to be appointed Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, I decided that I must continue in my position as Minister of Public Security and Strategic Affairs, and remain in Israel during this important period in order to do all I can for a Likud victory," Erdan explained earlier this month.

Officials in the political establishment said at the time that it is believed that Erdan preferred to remain in Israel, serve as a senior minister, and perhaps run for the leadership of the Likud if Netanyahu fails to form a government after the Knesset elections on September 17.