Prisoner exchange deal with Hamas?

Lebanese newspaper reports of contacts between Jordan and Israel about transferring terrorists to complete their imprisonment in Jordan.

Israel is holding talks with Jordan regarding security prisoners with Jordanian citizenship who are serving prison sentences in Israel, the Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the report, the purpose of the negotiations is to allow these Jordanian security prisoners to complete their prison term in a Jordanian prison.

21 Jordanian prisons are currently serving time in Israeli prisons, the report said, of which seven are serving prison sentences ranging from 36 years to 67 life sentences.

The name of Abdullah Barghouti, the former senior commander of Hamas Al-Qassam Brigades in Judea and Samaria and who is responsible for the murder of 66 Israelis during the Al-Aqsa Intifada, was mentioned in the context of these negotiations conducted by diplomats at the Jordanian Embassy in Tel Aviv.

It was also reported that these contacts were apparently underway in an attempt to reach a “Shalit Deal 2” that would see the release of Palestinian Arab security prisoners in return for the bodies of IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.