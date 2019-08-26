Man collapses at Amud Stream; condition critical

Man hiking with son found unconscious after suffering heat stroke; sent to hospital by helicopter.

A 36-year-old man was found unconscious this afternoon in the Ein Koves Reserve in Nahal Amud Reserve in the Upper Galilee.

The man took a walk with his 11-year-old son and suffered heat stroke. His condition is critical.

MDA paramedics provided medical treatment and evacuated him by helicopter to hospital.

Senior MDA paramedic Yehuda Chaim and MDA Paramedic Shimon Bismuth said: "We arrived with the intensive care unit to the Koves River Reserve car park and walked about a mile with medical equipment. When we arrived at the scene we saw a 11-year-old boy fully conscious and a man about 50 years old lying next to him with signs of heat stroke.

"We commenced life-saving medical care that included sedation, respiration, cooling, and fluid delivery. Due to the terrain route, extraction was needed and we called in a military helicopter that evacuated the patient to the hospital in critical but stable condition," they said.