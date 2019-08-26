From Ashes to Glory - Jewish life in eastern Jerusalem grows

Video describes Jewish life in Jerusalem from time of Temple destruction to rebuilding and hope today.

In anticipation of the 25th annual Tisha beAv Walk, the Sovereignty Movement founded by Women in Green produced a video that describes Jewish life in Jerusalem, from the time of the destruction of the Temple to today’s time of rebuilding and hope.

The video, From Ashes to Glory, was screened to the thousands of participants at the Walk, that called for the implementation of full Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem and the entire Land of Israel.

The movie depicts how Jewish life in eastern Jerusalem is growing and how, thanks to the pioneering Jews living in challenging situations and places, Jerusalem stays united and undivided.