Explosive attacks increase after over year of Hamas efforts to bring explosive engineers to Judea and Samaria.

Earlier today, IDF troops located an explosive device that was placed on a road near Elon Moreh, northeast of Shechem. Additional troops arrived at the scene and blocked the road as police sappers neutralized the explosive device.

The murder attempt follows the attack Friday at Ein Bubin Spring near the town of Dolev in Binyamin where an Israeli teenager was murdered in a bombing.

According to a report Sunday night by Channel 12, the bomb which killed Rina Schnerb and injured her father and brother had been hidden under a rock, and included some three kilograms of explosive material, making it an unusually powerful bomb.

For over a year, Hamas has been expending great effort to bring explosive engineers into Judea and Samaria.