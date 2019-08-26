Education Minister: 'We won't allow Hezbollah to gain power'

Rabbi Rafi Peretz meets with school principals in northern Israel, says Israel will not allow harm to its sovereignty.

Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz (Yamina) spoke Monday afternoon to hundreds of school principals attending an Education Ministry conference in northern Israel.

"Anyone who truly dreams is also a fighter," Rabbi Peretz said. "We are fighting and dreaming of better education in Israel. We don't stay in the heavens. We know how to make this into a way of life."

"I'm coming from a night of air raid sirens in the Gaza border area, where I live. On the way, I stopped to see my granddaughter, who I unfortunately will not be able to be with on the first day of school. So today I went to a great first grade in Kfar Haroeh, where she'll learn. I saw an amazing place."

Regarding the security situation, Rabbi Peretz said: "I shouldn't be here, I should be in the Diplomatic-Security Cabinet, which discusses security issues relevant to the State of Israel's civilians. These issues are not simple, whether they are along the Gaza border, in Judea and Samaria, or in Lebanon and Syria."

"I can tell you that the State of Israel will not allow any country to harm its sovereignty, and it does not matter if it is Iran or its emissaries. We will not allow Hezbollah to gain power.

"I spoke with the Prime Minister and I told him that I'm going to meet 700 principals from the Northern District. I underestimated a bit - there are 800 here, maybe even 900. I think that when it comes to major issues affecting Israel's security, with his agreement, I'm here with you. You are the country's strength. Our values, friendship, devotion, and the kindness you teach - that is what will prevail."